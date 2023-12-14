Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in new teaser for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

It's been over 30 years since we last saw Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, but Netflix has given us our first look at his return to the character in the new teaser trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Directed by Mark Molloy, co-stars Judge Reinhold and John Ashton return as Billy Rosewood and John Taggart in the new film, which is set to stream next summer. Joining the returning cast are Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Foley's estranged daughter Jane and his new detective partner, respectively.

Kevin Bacon also joins the cast as Captain Grant, alongside returning players Bronson Pinchot and Paul Reiser, who play Serge and Detective Jeffrey Friedman.

“We put our lives on the line every day. And for what?” Bacon’s Captain Grant asks in the teaser.

“It comes with the job if you’re doing it right,” Murphy’s Foley responds.

The film follows what happens after Jane’s life is threatened. Foley teams up with a group of old friends and his new detective partner to get to the bottom of the conspiracy.

"I'm gonna be fine," Foley says as he dons his shades. "They love me in Beverly Hills."

