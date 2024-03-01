Emmy-winning comedy 'Hacks' returns for season 3 in May

Max's Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks returns for its third season on Thursday, May 2, the streaming service announced Friday via a new teaser.

The series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will come back with a two-episode premiere, and shows will unroll weekly on Thursdays until the season finale May 30.

The streaming service teases of the show's third frame: "A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles."

That said, the teaser, set to Elton John's "I'm Still Standing," shows the pair reuniting in an elevator, the doors of which Deborah tries to shut before Ava can climb aboard.

It also shows Deborah back on top, hitting the red carpet at a lavish event and sitting in the hot seat at a roast in her honor.

Ava is later shown caddying for the star on the golf course and trying to warn her away from some of her "more problematic" stand-up material.

"Which minority group is upset now?" Deborah asks, exasperated.

"I don't think 'minority' is the appropriate term," Ava corrects nervously. "Well, what do they want to be called?!" Deborah huffs.

"Don't say 'they,'" her protege laments, embarrassed. "I thought everybody was they nowadays!" Deborah shouts back.

It was recently announced that this season's guest stars will include Oscar winner Helen Hunt, Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd, Emmy nominee Christina Hendricks, Scandal vet Tony Goldwyn and legendary stand-up comedian George Wallace.

