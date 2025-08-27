Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s engagement ring

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 2: Taylor Swift presents the award for Best Country Album at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

You certainly didn’t have to zoom in on the photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement ring!

Here’s what we know about Taylor Swift’s ring:

According to brides.com, Taylor’s ring ring comes in at a whopping 8-carats! The ring is estimated to cost $550,000.

The stunning, elongated cushion cut yellow gold ring has a vintage feel. According to Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewelry, “The style of the ring is definitely a throwback to the Victorian Era, with the beautiful delicate and decorative gold work.” According to Page Six, the piece was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Congratulations Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! 💍