Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s engagement ring

You certainly didn’t have to zoom in on the photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement ring!
Here’s what we know about Taylor Swift’s ring:
According to brides.com, Taylor’s ring ring comes in at a whopping 8-carats! The ring is estimated to cost $550,000.
The stunning, elongated cushion cut yellow gold ring has a vintage feel. According to Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewelry, “The style of the ring is definitely a throwback to the Victorian Era, with the beautiful delicate and decorative gold work.” According to Page Six, the piece was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.
Congratulations Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! 💍