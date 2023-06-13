Ezra Miller thanks Warner execs for support at Los Angeles premiere for 'The Flash'

Embattled actor Ezra Miller made a rare public appearance at the premiere of their new film The Flash on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Miller walked the red carpet to applause, but did not take questions from journalists on hand, Variety reports.

The actor, who has had a series of arrests and questionable behavior in public -- starting in 2020 when they were caught on camera choking a female fan in Iceland -- thanked Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, and Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy and for their support.

According to the trade, Miller thanked the execs for their "grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition."

The red carpet also drew an appearance from Miller's The Flash co-star Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, as well as Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, who previously worked with the film's director Andy Muschietti on It Chapter Two.

In August of 2022, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, announced they were seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" and wanted, "to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

This past February, Variety quoted Safran as saying, "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now."

