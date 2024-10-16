Former ‘One Direction’ member Liam Payne has died after fall from hotel room balcony

Amazon Fashion Destination Denim Launch Event In Berlin BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 24: Liam Payne performs at the Amazon Fashion Destination Denim launch event at Kuehlhaus Berlin on October 24, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Amazon Fashion Europe) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Amazon Fashion )

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has died while in Buenos Aries, Argentina. The English singer was 31.

Payne was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, according to police.

Payne joined One Direction at the group’s inception in 2010 after appearing on the show X Factor. The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band broke up in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song “Strip That Down” in 2017 and the album LP1 in 2019.









