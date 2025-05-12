Fox reveals 'Fear Factor' reboot, 'American Dad!' as part of its upcoming slate

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox's upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows "a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village," according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer's, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026's Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series' 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

"Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that's filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter," FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. "Next year more than ever, we're bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond."

