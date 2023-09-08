George Lazenby, other 007 vets taking part in 'Icons Unearthed: James Bond'

The Nacelle Company's hit Icons Unearthed series will get back underway on Vice TV for a fifth season on Wednesday, October 4, with Icons Unearthed: James Bond.

The special look back at the 60 years of the suave superspy will feature interviews with George Lazenby, who succeeded Sean Connery in the role for just one movie, 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service. It will also feature narration from and interviews with Gloria Hendry, who played Rosie in 1973's Live and Let Die.

The series will feature recollections from Caroline Munro, who played femme fatale Naomi in The Spy Who Loved Me; Catherine Schell, Nancy in On Her Majesty's Secret Service; and another Majesty vet, Terence Mountain.

Also featured will be veteran stuntman Vic Armstrong — whose work was seen in 1967's You Only Live Twice, 1973's Live and Let Die and 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies — and Andreas Wisniewski, who played the Walkman-wearing hitman Necros in 1987's The Living Daylights.

There will also be candid interviews from those who worked behind the scenes to bring Ian Fleming's spy to life onscreen.

"This franchise is rich in its history, and we're honored to be telling this incredible story!" enthused Nacelle Company CEO Brian Volk-Weiss in the announcement.

