Get in, loser: A 'Mean Girls' interactive experience is coming

On Wednesday — naturally — Bucket Listers announced a collab with Paramount Pictures for an upcoming interactive Mean Girls Experience.

The folks behind viral attractions like The Golden Girls pop-up restaurant and other experiences celebrating pop culture touchstones will be bringing the classic film — and the forthcoming musical based on it — to real life in New York and Los Angeles in January.

The Mean Girls Experience will be a fast-casual restaurant of "chef driven cafeteria style fare," including Burn Book Burger Sliders, the Stab Caesar Salad, 1 3 5 Acai Bowl, Kälteen Brownies, Rainbow + Smiles Cake, Is Butter a Carb? Cookies and the Fetch Strudel, all dreamt up by Master Chef semi-finalist Chef Becky Brown.

There's also an "assortment of fan favorite set recreations of the film's most memorable scenes and quotes" as well as the Cool Mom Bar, a Mean Girls Museum featuring costumes and props, and the opportunity to take center stage at the Winter Talent Show.

The attraction will be open to the public in Los Angeles on January 12 and New York on January 19; the limited-time runs will coincide with Paramount Pictures' release of the new Mean Girls musical film on January 12.

Ticket information can be found here.

