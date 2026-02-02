Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with 1st Grammy win

Steven Spielberg attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

In the history of Hollywood and the world of entertainment, around two dozen people have achieved what is known as EGOT status, the ultimate prize amid the industry's yearly awards season.

On Sunday Steven Spielberg became the newest member of Hollywood's EGOT club when he won his first-ever Grammy.

EGOT is an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry: the Emmys, the Grammys, the Academy Awards or Oscars and the Tonys.

Spielberg nabbed his win for best music film for Music by John Williams, which he produced. Spielberg's Grammy completes his EGOT status, adding to his already stacked trophy case, which includes three Oscars, four Emmys and one Tony.

Following the Grammy win, Spielberg's production company, Amblin Entertainment, shared a post on Instagram congratulating the team behind the film, including director Laurent Bouzereau and Spielberg on his EGOT status.

The post also included a statement from Spielberg, who said of his Grammy win, "This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent's beautiful film."

