HBO dominates 75th Emmy nominations with 'Succession' leading Drama; 'Ted Lasso' top nommed Comedy

HBO

By Stephen Iervolino

On Wednesday, July 12, the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced live, and HBO's Succession led the pack with 27 nominations in the Drama category. The heralded drama also achieved a historic first: Brian CoxJeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin were all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The show has already earned 13 Emmys.

HBO dominated the competition, with its The Last of Us getting the second-most nominations with 24, just ahead of the network's The White Lotus, with 23.

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso was the most-nominated comedy, picking up 21.

Here are the nominees in the major categories. The full list can be found here.

Community co-star and Black Lady Sketch Show Emmy nominee Yvette Nicole Brown did the honors from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles alongside Television Academy chair Frank Scherma, who announced the awards show is scheduled for Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

BEEF
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters 
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets 
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale 
Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us HBO
Keri Russell - The Diplomat 
Sarah Snook - Succession 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry 
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback - Swarm
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong - BEEF

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
Steven Yeun - BEEF

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown 
Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus 
Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus 
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul 
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession 
Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus 

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun - Succession 
Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
Theo James - The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Alan Ruck - Succession
Will Sharpe - The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry 
Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome To Chippendales

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Maria Bello - BEEF
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis - Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six 
Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett - Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee - BEEF
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Young Mazino - BEEF
Jesse Plemons - Love & Death

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality competition program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!