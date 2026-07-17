'Heartstopper Forever' stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke talk series' lasting impact

Heartstopper Forever, the movie conclusion to the popular Netflix teen romance series, is ready to make core memories.

The film, based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels, follows Kit Connor's Nick Nelson and Joe Locke's Charlie Spring as they grapple with what happens to their relationship after Nick leaves for university.

As their characters look toward the future, Connor and Locke are reflecting on what the series has meant to fans of all ages. Locke tells ABC Audio he’s feeling “very grateful” looking back on a “whirlwind of five years,” while Connor acknowledges being part of something so beloved doesn't happen often as an actor.

“In fact, quite rarely ... you get to be part of something that really seems to have a genuine impact on people beyond just sort of liking a show or being entertained by a show,” Connor tells ABC Audio. “There's ... a genuine impact on people's lives that seems to have occurred, and I think no matter who you are, to be involved in that is a privilege and an honor.”

Heartstopper has grown up with its actors, with the film striking a more mature tone in its portrayal of sex, mental health issues, teenage relationship growing pains, and LGBTQIA+ identity and trans rights.

But in true Heartstopper fashion, there is, of course, a happily ever after. And since the title includes the word "Forever," how do the stars hope it lives on?

“I hope it continues to make people happy when they watch it,” Locke says.

Connor adds, “I think that if it makes people feel comfortable, feel safe, feel inspired, feel brave — if it continues to do that, then I think we'll be in good stead.”

If you're not quite ready to say goodbye just yet, Netflix is airing the behind-the-scenes special Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi on July 24.

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