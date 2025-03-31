'House of the Dragon' begins production on season 3

Ollie Upton/HBO
By Mary Pat Thompson

The third chapter of the House of the Dragon story is underway.

Production on season 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel series has started, HBO announced on Monday. The third season of the drama series will consist of eight episodes that are currently being filmed in the United Kingdom.

Along with the news of the third season beginning production, HBO announced two new cast members joining the show. Tommy Flanagan has joined as Sir Roderick Dustin, while Dan Fogler has joined in the role of Sir Torrhen Manderly.

James Norton is also new to the show for season 3. He was previously announced to be playing the role of Ormund Hightower.

The returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!