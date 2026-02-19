House Targaryen prepares for battle in 'House of the Dragon' season 3 teaser trailer

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' season 3. (Ollie Upton/HBO)

The official teaser trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 has arrived.

HBO released the first trailer for the third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series on Thursday. It finds House Targaryen divided as ever, picking up where season 2 left off.

The returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

At the beginning of the trailer we hear Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy) say she has been visited by her former best friend and current nemesis, Alicent Hightower (Cooke).

"Alicent came to Dragonstone. She will open the gates of the Red Keep and surrender to me," Rhaenyra says, before she is advised against trusting her.

We then hear Aemond Targaryen (Mitchell) say that the king has abdicated the throne. “A new line is coming. A new line of unsullied kings," he continues.

Rhaenyra's husband, Daemon Targaryen (Smith), calls for her to take the throne.

"You are the Queen of Dragons," Daemon says. "You have an absolute power within your grasp."

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

Season 3 of the fantasy drama series is set to arrive on HBO and HBO Max in June.

