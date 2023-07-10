'Insidious: The Red Door' scares up $32.6 million to top the weekend box office

Insidious: The Red Door opened at no. 1 at the North American box office, beating expectations with an estimated $32.6 million. Overseas, the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise -- starring Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor, Steve Coulter, Whannell, Angus Sampson and Lin Shaye, reprising their roles from previous films, with Hiam Abbass and Sinclair Daniel joining the cast -- logged the best start for a horror film in pandemic times, earning an estimated $31.4 million. The Red Door has collected $64 million worldwide.

That spelled bad news for Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny, which dipped to second place with an estimated $26.5 million in its second week of release. Dial of Destiny added an estimated $31.8 million at the international box office, for a global haul of $247.9 million.

The faith-based film The Sound of Freedom took third place with an estimated $17 million, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $39 million.

Pixar's Elemental landed in fourth place, earning an estimated $9.6 million in its fourth week of release. The animated comedy has now topped $109.2 million at the North American box office and $251.9 million worldwide.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rounded out the top five, grabbing an estimated $8 million. Its six-week $357.6 million domestic tally pushes the film just ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the summer's highest-grossing film. Globally, Across the Spider-Verse has earned $641 million.

Elsewhere, the raunchy comedy Joy Ride -- starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu -- bowed in sixth-place with an estimated $5.85 million at the domestic box office.

