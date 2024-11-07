'Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' Bill Maher announces 13th HBO comedy special

Real Time host Bill Maher has announced his 13th comedy special for HBO.

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? debuts in January on the network and will be recorded in front of a live audience at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago, Illinois.

The comedian and Club Random podcast host noted in the announcement, "I almost called this special You Won't Feel Safe, because if you're purely a team player in American politics, you won't."

Seemingly prescient after the results of the 2024 election, Maher added, "This one is for the 80% of Americans who want to see crazy called out no matter where it comes from. And the last twenty minutes on my sex life, that's for everybody."

Nina Rosenstein, HBO's EVP of Late Night & Specials Programming, trumpeted, "Bill's comedic commentary has been an extraordinary part of HBO for 12 specials and 22 seasons of Real Time with Bill Maher. We truly value his steadfast commitment to honesty and humor, which we know will be front and center in his next special."

