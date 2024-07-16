Jack Black "blindsided" by Kyle Gass' Trump assassination joke, cancels Tenacious D tour

Jack Black says he was "blindsided" by a joke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that was made on stage by his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass, and has canceled their tour as a result.

On his Instagram, Black posted a statement reading, "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star added, "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

The band was playing in Australia on July 14, Gass' 64th birthday, when, according to video of the moment, Black serenaded him and had a performer in a robot costume present him onstage with a birthday cake. When he asked Gass what his birthday wish was, Gass said, "Don't miss Trump next time."

Black exhaled sharply, and didn't acknowledge the statement, instead addressing the robot to take the cake backstage and cut it.

Gass' comment -- made a day after Trump narrowly missed being slain by a would-be assassin's bullet at an event in Butler, Pennsylvania -- immediately went viral.

A last-minute turn of his head apparently saved the former president, and the bullet instead struck and injured his ear, which was bandaged when Trump attended the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Monday evening.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.