James Gunn, Rian Johnson mourn death of accomplished assistant director Jamie Christopher

Jamie Christopher, an assistant director who worked with the likes of David Fincher and Rian Johnson and on Marvel films like the Guardians of the Galaxy, died on Tuesday, August 29, at 52.

His Hollywood colleagues are mourning the loss, caused by what Variety called heart complications.

Johnson, who worked with Christopher on The Last Jedi and Knives Out, posted on social media, "If you've ever been lucky enough to see a great AD at work, you know it's a hard job that can only be done well by loving, protecting and respecting your cast and crew. Jamie was one of the all time greats. Will miss him dearly."

"The film industry has lost one of our great talents and friends," James Gunn posted, remembering Christopher as "a true filmmaker - a craftsman - who was able to add to a film creatively and just as importantly, figure out incredibly inventive ways of making it happen."

Gunn called his friend a "warm man who earned the respect of the directors, producers, actors, and, most importantly, the crew who worked for him."

He concluded with, "They all loved him and so do I and boy will I miss him. Rest in Peace, old pal. The world won’t be as sweet without you."

Mark Hamill noted, "Aside from being one of the best ADs I've ever worked with, I'll always remember how his deadpan humor kept us all amused & motivated to give our absolute best," adding #GoneTooSoon.

Christopher's numerous other credits included Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and the Harry Potter films.

