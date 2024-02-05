Jason Momoa joins Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Jennifer Beals for 'Flashdance' T-Mobile Super Bowl spot

What a feeling it is to see Scrubs buds Zach Braff and Donald Faison join Jason Momoa in a new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile inspired by Flashdance.

The two stars knock on the Game of Thrones veteran's doors, wings in hand, only for him to tell them his big game party is cancelled because his internet is down.

Braff responds by kicking off a version of Irene Cara's Oscar-winning "Flashdance… What a Feeling," with the lyrics related to Momoa's connectivity problems.

A quick swap-out with T-Mobile gear naturally fixes the issue, and they dance in celebration.

"What a feeling!" Braff sings triumphantly. "I have WiFi now!" Momoa continues. "Can't stop streaming!" Zach sings as the song continues.

Momoa even hits an unexpected high note and takes a Flashdance-inpired shower in front of the house.

To that, his neighbor, revealed to be the movie's star Jennifer Beals, approves, saying, "Do it again with your shirt off." But she stops Braff and Faison from stripping, saying, "You guys are fine."

