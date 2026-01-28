Jason Segel shares the advice his 'Shrinking' co-star Harrison Ford gave him

Jason Segel is back as the grieving therapist Jimmy in season 3 of Shrinking.

Harrison Ford once again co-stars as Jimmy's colleague Dr. Paul Rhoades in the third season, which premieres Wednesday on Apple TV. Segel told ABC Audio it never gets old acting alongside the legendary performer.

"It's the honor of a lifetime as an actor and all that," Segel said. "I'm still three years in, I have moments where I'm pinching myself, like can you believe it?"

But according to Segel, there's something better than acting with Ford.

"The coolest part though is that he's my friend, you know? And he gives me great advice and we have real talks and I feel like that's been the best takeaway of this relationship," Segel said.

"We have done a couple scenes in season 3 towards the end of the season," Segel continued, "where I will remember doing them for the rest of my life. That—what a gift that is."

As for what advice Ford has shared with him, Segel says that he tends to be pretty hard on himself.

"Harrison Ford has been a real voice in my ear of telling me, 'Hey kid, you're doing great. I think it's time for you to tell that other voice to go hit the road,'" Segel said. "And that's actually been a real relief."

Segel said this relief comes from things Ford has said, and also "non-verbally too by accident in that the very effect of doing scenes with somebody like Harrison Ford, if you're a conscious person, you can't help but realize, 'Oh my God, it worked out, I'm here doing scenes with Harrison Ford.'" Segel added, "Whatever voice is trying to tell me I could have done better is being overruled by reality."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.