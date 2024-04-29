Jeff Bridges reveals he will appear in 'Tron: Ares'

Jeff Bridges, the original star of 1982's Tron, who played against a digitally de-aged version of himself in 2010's Tron: Legacy, has revealed he will be back for Tron: Ares.

He told the Film Comment podcast, "I'm heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the Tron story." Bridges added, "Jared Leto is the star of this third one. ... I'm really anxious to work with him. I've admired his work."

Bridges even commented on his last Tron outing, which had him at his age reprising as Kevin Flynn, battling against a digital doppelgänger of his younger self — or at least that was the idea.

"I didn't like the way I looked in it," Bridges admitted of his supposed twin, the nefarious Clu. "I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself. It was kind of bizarre."

For Tron: Ares, Bridges said the world inside a computer in which his character lived is much more grounded. He noted there will be less artificial intelligence this time around and there are "practical" — that is non-CG — environments.

"There are beautiful sets that I've seen," Bridges said. "So we'll see."

Fans will have to see how Bridges will fit into the story: Tron: Legacy ended with Flynn seemingly sacrificing himself by absorbing Clu so that his son Sam, played by Garrett Hedlund, could escape back into the real world with Olivia Wilde's digital human Quorra.

Tron: Ares debuts October 10, 2025, from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

