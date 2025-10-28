Jennifer Lawrence on her older press interviews: 'So embarrassing'

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 'Die My Love' red carpet during the 20th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 20, 2025, in Rome, Italy. (Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence says she is embarrassed by some of her early press interviews.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the actress said she cringes watching her moments with the press from the earlier days of her career.

“Oh, no. So hyper. So embarrassing,” Lawrence said of those interviews.

She went into more detail about why she feels this way.

"Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism," Lawrence said. "And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, 'I'm not like that! I poop my pants every day!' … I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande's impression of me on SNL was spot-on."

Lawrence is referencing a Saturday Night Live bit from 2016. Grande played the actress in a Celebrity Family Feud sketch, saying lines like, "I'm just, like, a snackaholic. I mean, I love Pringles. If no one's looking, I'll eat, like, a whole can."

Lawrence said the backlash against her at the time became "uninhabitable."

“I felt — I didn’t feel, I was, I think — rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality,” Lawrence said.

She said this experience made her think differently about how she approaches her day-to-day life.

“I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence," Lawrence said. "So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.