Jill Zarin teases celebrity-packed guest list for Hamptons luncheon and more

BRENDA B. PHOTOGRAPHY

By Danielle Long

Jill Zarin's luxury luncheon is back -- and bigger than ever!

The former Real Housewives of New York star is gearing up to host her annual Hamptons Luxury Luncheon which benefits thyroid cancer research -- an homage to her late husband, Bobby Zarin, and his battle with the disease -- and she dished to ABC Audio about all the surprises in store for guests.

Jill teamed up with celebrity event planners Brian Kelly and Sean Koski to throw the bash and they all agree that the key to throwing an amazing party lies in the guest list -- and theirs is star-studded.

Vanderpump Rules' Kristen DouteBachelor in Paradise's Joe AmableSurvivor's Wendell HollandReal Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia BaileyRHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield and The Circle's Joey Sasso are all expected, as well as, Julia HaartKristen TeakmanMargaret JosephsLeeAnn LockenSutton Stracke, stars from Bravo's Summer House and more.

Not only is the guest list stacked, but so are the swag bags and on-site activations, which Jill, Brian and Sean say include an IV bar, in addition to a gifting suite and beauty bar with brands RéVive, Advocare, FabFitFun and Beachwaver, to name a few.

To sum it all up, Jill shares, "Guests who come and support the charity get to meet celebrities and get great gift bags. So really, it's such a win-win that it's hard to believe why people wouldn't want to come."

The event is invite-only but a few tickets are up for auction on Charity Buzz.

Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon, produced by Ticket2Events, is scheduled for Saturday, July 29.

