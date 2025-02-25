Joe Goldberg says he is the 'luckiest guy in New York' in new 'You' teaser

A new teaser for the fifth and final season of You is here.

In the clip, Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, is getting ready for what appears to be a night out with character Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie).

Badgley opens the clip with Goldberg's inner monologue, saying, "Love tests us."

"I've been tested more than most," he continues. "This is the last time. I came from nothing. A true rags-to-riches story. I've been through it all. Unlucky in life and in love until I met you."

He goes on, "Kate, you opened doors for me I could have never imagined. We share a life."

At the very end of the clip, after Badgley talks about power, money and more, he says, "Who knew I'd become the luckiest guy in New York?"

According to a logline for the upcoming season, Goldberg "returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

The cast for the fifth and final season includes Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

You returns to Netflix on April 24.

