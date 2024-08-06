'John Wick' TV series follow-up in the works, Keanu Reeves attached as executive producer

Lionsgate Television is working on a series follow-up to the John Wick films titled John Wick: Under the High Table, according to Deadline.

Franchise star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are attached to executive produce. Stahelski is also is set to helm the pilot episode.

The series would pick up immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, with the world of the High Table "in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order," thrusting the Wick universe "into a new age," per the studio.

Lionsgate is currently shopping the series to networks and streaming services.

The billion-dollar franchise began with the release of John Wick in 2014 and spawned three sequels — Chapter 2 in 2017, Chapter 3 - Parabellum in 2019 and Chapter 4 in 2023 — as well as the 2023 spin-off show The Continental.

A fifth John Wick film is currently in development, but John Wick: The High Table won't interfere with plans for a potential new feature installment, sources tell the outlet.

