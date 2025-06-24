Johnny Knoxville to host 'Fear Factor' reboot at Fox

The Fear Factor reboot has found its host.

Johnny Knoxville will host the reboot of the reality competition series with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter.

Fox Television President Michael Thorn made the announcement, saying that Knoxville is "the champion of fearless entertainment."

"His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor," Thorn said.

This new version of the classic reality series is coming back in a way Fox promises will be bigger, bolder and more daring.

Contestants will be dropped into a remote location where the group of strangers will be forced to live together under one roof. They will face harrowing stunts, challenges and the game of social strategy under conditions where it is hard to trust your neighbor.

"Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize," according to an official description from Fox.

Sharon Levy, the CEO of Endemol Shine North America, said that if you reimagine a show like Fear Factor, "you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that's Johnny Knoxville personified."

“We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers,” Levy said.

Joe Rogan hosted the original NBC series Fear Factor for seven seasons. A revival hosted by Ludacris aired for two seasons on MTV.

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter will premiere during the 2025-26 season on Fox.

