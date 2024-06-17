Jordan Peele says his next movie won't be out until 2026

If you've been champing at the bit to see Oscar winner Jordan Peele's directorial follow-up to his 2022 hit Nope, you're going to have to wait until around Halloween — of 2026.

The writer-director just posted to social media the date 10/23/26 — and nothing else — about what's next for him at the movies.

And while the movie's a mystery, a big reason behind the release date may not be. Back in March 2023, it was said Jordan would be back at the movies with another Universal Pictures release on Dec. 25, 2024 — but that was before the dual writers and actors strikes brought Hollywood production to a standstill.

In January 2024, Peele didn't spill any tea about the forthcoming project to Conan O'Brien on his Conan Needs a Friend podcast, but he did allow, "I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I'm psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right."

We're waiting, Jordan.

