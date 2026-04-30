Josh Duhamel series 'Ransom Canyon' gets season 2 Netflix release date

We now know when to expect season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

Netflix has announced that the second season of its Western drama series will debut to the streaming service on July 23.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly once again star in the new season of the series, which is set against the sweeping vistas of Texas Hill Country. The show follows the lives of the families who live in the small, interconnected town where everybody knows everyone else's business.

Season 2 starts with a six-month time jump after the events of season 1. It finds "Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family's Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City," according to its official synopsis. "Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait."

April Blair serves as the creator, executive producer and showrunner of Ransom Canyon. Season 2 will consist of eight brand-new episodes.

Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Patricia Clarkson and Ben Robson also star in the new season.

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