Julia Garner talks about Silver Surfer role in new 'Fantastic Four' film

Julia Garner is opening up about her upcoming role in Fantastic Four: First Steps.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress talked about her role as Silver Surfer and said, "She's so different than anyone I've ever played."
"I don't expect everybody to watch Ozark or [Inventing] Anna or The Assistant," she said. "Some people are only going to watch certain things, so that's why I want to branch out to every genre, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do Marvel -- it's reaching a different kind of audience."
Before the film, the Emmy Award-winner said she familiarized herself with the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics.
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star in Fantastic Four as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing, respectively.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters July 25.
