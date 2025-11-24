Julianne Hough, Chance the Rapper added as cohosts for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026' (Dick Clark Productions)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora are getting some company this New Year's Eve.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 has added Julianne Hough and Chance the Rapper as cohosts. Hough will join NFL legend Rob Gronkowski to cohost the festivities in Las Vegas, while Chance will ring in the New Year in his hometown of Chicago.

Seacrest and Ora will hold things down in Times Square, New York City.

Details for the Puerto Rico portion of the broadcast will be announced soon.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 airs Wednesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC. It begins at 8 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!