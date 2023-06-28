Ke Huy Quan, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and hundreds more just became Academy Awards voters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday, June 28, it had added some 398 new voters to its membership.

The additions include dozens of performers, including newly minted Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan and his Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Stephanie Hsu, as well as her fellow nominee Austin Butler from Elvis and Aftersun's Paul Mescal.

Barry's Emmy-winning creator Bill Hader also got the tap, as did Emmy-winning comedian and The Kominsky Method actor Paul Reiser. Keke Palmer from Nope was one of the new additions, as was The Woman King co-star Lashana Lynch.

Hundreds of other voters were added, too, among them those working behind the scenes, from casting directors to cinematographers, to film editors to makeup artists and publicists.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang welcomed the new members, noting, "They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."

The new voters will have their say before the 96th Oscars take place on Sunday, March 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.