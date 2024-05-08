Kerry Washington's comedy 'UnPrisoned' returns to Hulu on July 17

Disney/Kelsey McNeal

By Stephen Iervolino

Hulu announced on Wednesday, May 8, that the second season of the Kerry Washington/Delroy Lindo family dramedy, UnPrisoned, will return on July 17.

In the series produced by and starring the Emmy-winning former Scandal star, Kerry plays a busy single mom and relationship therapist whose life is turned upside down when her formerly incarcerated dad (Lindo) moves in with her and her teen son.

In a "first look" teased by the streamer, Kerry's Paige, Lindo's Edwin and Paige's son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) are shown seated together in a family therapy session.

Hulu's season synopsis states in part, "The Alexander family is still a mess," so they "turn to a 'family radical healing coach,' who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back."

The show's first season scored a stellar 93% and 94% respectively with critics and audience members, according to the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and its premiere in March of 2023 scored the best-ever numbers for Hulu's Onyx Collective brand.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!