Khaaaaaaan! William Shatner plots tour that includes screening of classic 1982 'Star Trek' film

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is a favorite of Trekkers everywhere, which is why William Shatner is taking it on the road.

The man who played Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek will tour the U.S. this summer and fall with a production that includes a screening of the film, followed by the actor taking the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories about his career and answer questions from fans. Hopefully, the questions won't inspire Shatner to tell them to "get a life."

1982's The Wrath of Khan starred Ricardo Montalban reprising his role as Khan, a genetically enhanced human who he first played in the 1967 Star Trek episode "Space Seed." In the film, Khan seeks revenge on Kirk for abandoning him on a dying planet in that episode. In the 2013 movie Star Trek Into Darkness, part of the rebooted Star Trek movie universe, the character of Khan was played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at williamshatnertour.com/. The tour starts July 30 in Dallas and runs through Nov. 16 in Napa, California. Visit the website for full tour information.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.