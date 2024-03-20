Kim Kardashian kisses Emma Roberts in trailer to 'American Horror Story: Delicate - Part 2'

FX has dropped the trailer to the second installment of American Horror Story: Delicate, complete with a quick introduction by star Kim Kardashian.

The teaser shows Emma Roberts' Anna getting increasingly creeped out — and creepy — as her pregnancy develops.

"Something's happening to me," she says as she bites into an animal bone at a restaurant, to the shock of Kim's character, Siobhan, a high-powered publicist.

Another moment has Roberts giving birth to a spider from her baby bump.

"I'm going to give you the life of your dreams," Kim later tells her. "What would [you] give up for it?"

"Anything," Roberts replies, to which Siobhan leans in and kisses Anna.

It only gets more intense from there, with Anna expressing of an Oscar, "I don't know if I can keep campaigning for this award," only to be answered with a smack across the face from Kim's character.

"I will never let you say another word about quitting," Siobhan says.

However, the statement is not all about her career: There's a cult after her unborn baby. Anna finds herself tortured by visions and surrounded by women dressed like witches, including Cara Delevigne's Nurse Ivy and Siobhan.

"You're a monster!" Anna tells her.

"Oh no, babe, I'm so much worse," Kim purrs.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.