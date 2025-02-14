Lily Collins shares family photo after welcoming 1st child

Lily Collins is celebrating all the love this Valentine's Day with her family.

The Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram to share a selfie with her husband, Charlie McDowell, and their newborn baby, Tove Jane McDowell.

"I truly can't imagine feeling more love," she captioned the post. "Valentine's Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter."

Collins and McDowell welcomed Tove, their first child together, on Jan. 31 via surrogate.

The new parents shared the news at the time on Instagram and wrote, "Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way."

Since then, they've each shared a photo update in their new roles as mom and dad.

McDowell also responded to negative comments that he and Collins have received after welcoming Tove via surrogate.

"In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it's ok to not be an expert on surrogacy," he wrote in the comments section of the post announcing the birth of their baby.

"It's ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child," he continued. "It's ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it's ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people's lives."

He ended his message with, "That's all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper."

Collins later replied to McDowell's comment with three white heart emoji.

McDowell and Collins tied the knot in September 2021 after two years together.

