Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis on returning for 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are switching it up again in Freakier Friday.

The film, which serves as sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday, arrives in theaters on, of course, Friday.

Curtis told ABC News why this new film already feels so familiar to fans of the original.

"Because there's nostalgia. Because the world feels really shaky and a little scary and very unstable and — in every way, right? Environmentally, politically, spiritually, it just feels a little shaky," Curtis said. "What you return to is familiarity and safety. And that's what nostalgia is."

Lohan reprises her role of Anna Coleman in this new film, before she switches bodies with her teenage daughter, Harper.

"Playing Harper was fun because I remember I would get so jealous of Jamie playing a teenager in the original, because I had to be so buttoned up all the time," Lohan said. "I was afraid it would come across as boring when I was young."

Curtis also opened up about how many of the film's locations burned down in the wildfires that tore through Los Angeles communities earlier in 2025.

"In the California fires, the house that we shot in, the original movie and this movie, burnt to the ground," Curtis said. "You will look at the Pacific Palisades and you will know what it looked like because of movies like Freakier Friday. Because all of the driving and all the house and all that beautiful greenery, which is now gone because of those awful, devastating fires, will live on in Freakier Friday."

