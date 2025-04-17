Lindsay Lohan to star in 'Count My Lies' series based on book

Lindsay Lohan is headed to the small screen.

The actress will star in and executive produce the upcoming series Count My Lies, based on the 2025 book of the same name by Sophie Stava, according to a representative for Hulu.

Stava is also attached as a producer on the project, which is in development at Hulu from 20th Television.

"When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet and Jay Lockhart, it seems she's finally landed her dream job," a description of the show reads. "But little does Sloane know, she's just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode -- with potentially catastrophic consequences for all."

Count My Lies, which was published Scout Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, was a GMA Book Club pick.

The show will also come by way of the writers and executive producers behind This Is Us, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as executive producer Scott Morgan.

Lohan will appear on the big screen this summer, starring in Freakier Friday, a follow-up sequel to her 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday. The sequel hits theaters Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Good Morning America and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.