Listen to Anne Hathaway sing 'Mother Mary' song she co-wrote with Charli XCX

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway is also a singer, having contributed to movie soundtracks and starred in the musical Les Misérables. Now you can hear her sing a song from her upcoming movie Mother Mary, which she co-wrote with none other than Charli XCX.

"Burial" is a moody, electro-pop song that Anne co-wrote with Charli; Charli's husband, George Daniel, who's a member of the band The 1975; and Grammy-winning producer and artist Jack Antonoff.

A24, the studio releasing the film, also dropped a 30-second trailer for the movie's soundtrack, which uses "Burial" as background music and shows Hathaway performing as the title character, who's a pop star. The movie and the soundtrack arrive April 17.

Last year, Vogue described Anne's character, Mother Mary, as "a sort of Gaga–Taylor Swift hybrid" who "has fled her tour and sought out the old friend who helped craft her all-consuming public persona in the first place." That friend, played by Michaela Coel, is a fashion designer who Mother Mary wants to design a dress for her.

According to Vogue, none of the songs had been written by the time shooting started, leaving Hathaway to play a pop star without knowing what the pop star's music sounded like. The magazine describes the film as "deeply weird."

