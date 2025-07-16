Lola Tung, Jenny Han on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' final season

Spend your last summer in Cousins Beach with season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Prime Video series returns for its third and final season on Wednesday. Lola Tung stars as Belly in the coming-of-age romance, which starts back up with a considerable time jump. Tung told Good Morning America it was fun to get back into playing Belly.

"It was really fun to get back to it and also at a very different point in her life, a four-year time jump. It was it was super, super fun," Tung said.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the books by Jenny Han. She said it felt natural to bring Belly's story full circle.

"That cast embodies their characters so well," Han said. "It's a joy to write for them and to work with them and to make this together. I think that's the sad part of it, the show ending, is that I loved knowing, 'Oh, I'll see you next summer at the beach.'"

When season 3 starts, Belly is in a loving relationship with her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Even though her future seems set, "core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad (Christopher Briney) back into her life," according to a synopsis from Prime Video.

The emotional love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers will end after this season. So, who will Belly decide to be with?

"You just have to watch to find out," Tung said. "It's been so much fun getting to be on this journey of the love triangle, and on Belly's journey, and getting to feel the push and pull of emotions and showcase a relationship or relationships that are very complex and a little bit messy, because nothing is ever wrapped up with a bow, even if you want it to be."

