'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette' stars on telling the true story of the tragic romance

The celebrity romance that took the country by storm in the '90s plays out in the new limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

This first season, which arrives to FX and Hulu on Thursday, marks the debut of Ryan Murphy's brand-new Love Story anthology series. It stars relative newcomers Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as the titular couple.

On the red carpet at the show's New York premiere, Pidgeon spoke about what it was like to bring this story to life.

"We understood the sensitivities ... of trying to portray real people. But I think we always tried to lead with integrity and the truth of what might have happened behind closed doors," Pidgeon said.

What was happening behind closed doors "was sort of the focus of this show," Pidgeon continued. "We know the reality that they were dealing with and what might have been those discussions that the public wasn't always privy to."



Erich Bergen stars as Anthony Radziwill, the nephew of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and cousin of John F. Kennedy Jr.

He says that John F. Kennedy Jr. and Bessette were the perfect couple to start this new Love Story anthology series off with.

"I think when you look at a photo of John and Carolyn, especially in those years before they got married and on their wedding day, and even after their wedding day, these photos are filled with this tangible energy of excitement, and it was all still right in front of them," Bergen said. "It was falling in love in New York City, which is the greatest city to fall in love in, and it's very different than falling in love in other places. The energy here, the excitement. You fall in love with each other and fall in love with the city at the same time."

