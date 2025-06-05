Marc Maron on playing Owen Wilson's best friend in 'Stick'

Owen Wilson is a former pro golfer in the new sports comedy Stick.

The series premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+. It stars Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a man who hedges his future on a 17-year-old golfer he thinks may just be the next big thing.

Podcaster and actor Marc Maron also stars as Pryce's best friend, Mitts. Maron tells ABC Audio he hadn't met Wilson before starring alongside him in the show.

"We're kind of the same age and we've both been through some stuff," Maron said. "We're just very different types of people and I think that the characters are not that unlike us."

He wasn't worried if they would get along or not, he just hoped they could play believable best friends.

"The only thing that was not known was whether or not we were going to be—to feel—emotionally connected as a couple of guys that have known each other for decades," Maron said.

After they shot their first scene together, Maron said, "It became pretty apparent that it just wasn't gonna be a problem."

"Picking up on each other's rhythms for comedic purposes was, it was just sort of natural," Maron said.

Even though he hadn't met Wilson before, he knew his movies. Because of that, Maron said it felt like he did sort of know him before shooting, in his own way.

"Cause you know that guy," Maron said. "If you watched his movies, you kind of know what you're dealing with. And, you know, it just worked out. We got along well on screen and off."

