Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Ryan Reynolds and more nominated for 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Nickelodeon just announced the nominees for the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards, and stars including Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, IF's Ryan Reynolds and Super Mario Bros. Movie baddie Jack Black are among those who made the cut.

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants — voiced as always by Tom Kenny — and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke), Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will premiere live from the animated superstars' undersea home of Bikini Bottom on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

This year's nominees list includes first-time nominees of the long-running awards show, including Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Mean Girls musical alumna Reneé Rapp, The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey, The Bear Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri and Paul Rudd.

Here are the nominees in the TV and movie categories; the full list, and how to vote, can be found here:

TELEVISION:



FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Raven's Home

The Muppets Mayhem

The Really Loud House

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Abbott Elementary

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Goosebumps

iCarly

Loki

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Is It Cake?

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

FAVORITE CARTOON

Big City Greens

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Hunter Deno - (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Lilly Singh - (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)

Olivia Rodrigo - (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné - (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie - (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tessa Rao - (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Chance Perez - (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Dylan Gilmer - (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Jahzir Bruno - (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)

Joshua Bassett - (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Walker Scobell - (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Wolfgang Schaeffer - (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)



FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Janelle James - (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)

Laci Mosley - (Harper, iCarly)

Miranda Cosgrove - (Carly, iCarly)

Peyton List - (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)

Quinta Brunson - (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)

Rosario Dawson - (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)



FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Gordon Cormier - (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Iain Armitage - (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jerry Trainor - (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Justin Long - (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)

Tom Hiddleston - (Loki, Loki)

Zack Morris - (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Barbie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wonka

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Adam Sandler - (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)

Chris Pratt - (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)

Jason Momoa - (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)

John Cena - (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)

Paul Rudd - (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)

Ryan Gosling - (Ken, Barbie)

Ryan Reynolds - (Cal, IF)

Timothée Chalamet - (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

America Ferrera - (Gloria, Barbie)

Brie Larson - (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)

Halle Bailey - (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)

Jennifer Garner - (Jess, The Family Switch)

Margot Robbie - (Barbie, Barbie)

Melissa McCarthy - (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Zendaya - (Chani, Dune: Part Two)

Zoe Saldana - (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Elemental

Kung Fu Panda 4

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Garfield Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Trolls Band Together

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Adam Sandler - (Leo, Leo)

Brady Noon - (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Chris Pratt - (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black - (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black - (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Jackie Chan - (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Justin Timberlake - (Branch, Trolls Band Together)

Shameik Moore - (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick - (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)

Anya Taylor-Joy - (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Ariana DeBose - (Asha, Wish)

Awkwafina - (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Ayo Edebiri - (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Hailee Steinfeld - (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell - (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

McKenna Grace - (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Amy Schumer - (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)

Austin Butler - (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)

Jack Black - (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Keegan-Michael Key - (Chief of Police, Wonka)

Melissa McCarthy - (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Reneé Rapp - (Regina George, Mean Girls)

