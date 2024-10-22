Marvel removes beleaguered 'Blade' reboot from release schedule

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wesley Snipes confidently declares of himself, "There's only one Blade. There's ever only gonna be one Blade." And a new move from Marvel Studios may prove him right.

The long-gestating movie was supposed to open on Nov. 7, 2025 — but it has just been quietly removed from the studio's release schedule, and in its place will bow instead 20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands.

As reported, Marvel announced back in 2019 that Mahershala Ali would be succeeding Snipes in the role of the beloved half-vampire vampire hunter, but a single line of dialogue delivered off camera in the after credits of 2021's Eternals has been the extent of his work as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new Blade movie has suffered repeated delays and script overhauls, as well as the loss of director Bassam Tariq, then Yann Demange, as well as delays from the pandemic and then the twin Hollywood strikes, leaving many to wonder how long Ali would hang on.

Given the overwhelming response Snipes received from his secret role in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's also not out of the question to wonder if Marvel has plans to work the 62-year-old star into the mix in a new film — if and when it comes out.

A look at Marvel's newly revamped schedule also saw the addition of three untitled movies, respectively set for Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and Nov. 10, 2028.

