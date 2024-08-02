Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone joining Prime Video's 'Citadel' for sophomore season

With newly minted Emmy nominee Matt Berry's What We Do in the Shadows gearing up for its sixth and final season comes news the Krapopolis voice star will appear in yet another show, Prime Video's Citadel.

ABC Audio has confirmed that both Berry and Ferrari co-star Gabriel Leone have signed on to the sophomore season of the spy show that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

The actors' roles have not been revealed, but the show centers on a pair of memory-wiped spies, played by Priyanka and Madden, who do battle with an evil espionage enterprise known as Manticore.

The series is produced by Marvel Studios veterans Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO company; their Citadel series has been exported into international spin-offs, including the just-announced Indian version called Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana for Prime Video's Italian-language market.

