Max renews 'Hacks' for a fourth season

Max's comedy series Hacks will take another bow for its fourth season.

The series, starring Emmy-winning leading lady Jean Smart as stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, had its third season premiere on May 2, and its finale is Thursday.

The seventh and the penultimate episodes of the nine-episode season scored new daily highs for the streaming service, Max revealed in the announcement.

Sarah Aubrey, head of Max original programming, said in a statement, "We congratulate Hacks' brilliant cast and crew," calling the series that also stars Hannah Einbinder as Ava "a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with."

Aubrey added, "We couldn't be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family."

