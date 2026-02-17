Mckenna Grace to star as Daphne in live-action 'Scooby-Doo' Netflix series

Mckenna Grace attends The 2026 WWD Style Awards presented by Women's Wear Daily at Regent Santa Monica Beach on Jan. 9, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mckenna Grace is hitching a ride on the Mystery Machine.

The actress has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix live-action Scooby-Doo series in the role of Daphne. Grace shared the news on Instagram Tuesday.

"Oh my jeepers," Grace captioned her post. "I can’t believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited."

Along with a screenshot of Deadline's article about the casting announcement, Grace posted a photo of herself as a young child wearing a Daphne costume, presumably for Halloween. The photo finds Grace sitting in a car seat while wearing Daphne's signature purple ensemble, a bright orange wig and flashing a peace sign to the camera.

According to the outlet, the currently untitled series will function as an origin story for the Scooby-Doo gang, showing "how the Mystery Inc. group got together and first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all."

Deadline reports it will follow old friends Shaggy and Daphne, who get involved in a haunting mystery regarding a lost Great Dane puppy during their final summer at camp. They team up with Velma and Freddy as they set out to solve the case of the puppy that was a witness to a supernatural murder.

