Medical issues force Jamie Lynn Spears out of 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!'

Jamie Lynn Spears has left the U.K. series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! for "medical grounds," ITV announced on Wednesday.

"She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities," ITV added.

However, on Tuesday's episode, the Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias star shared with her castmates that she hated being on the show, explaining, “This place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives. Dear God, please help me to make it. I think I’ve got to leave, I think I’ve got to leave.”

Spears is the second contestant to leave the British reality show, following journalist Grace Dent, who withdrew on the 11th day of the series.

