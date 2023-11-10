Meryl Streep + William Shatner among this year's Grammy nominees

The nominations for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Friday morning, and some Hollywood legends are among this year's heralded music acts.

Meryl Streep was nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for lending her pipes to Big Tree, while William Shatner was nommed for the audio version of his memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder.

Also nominated in this category are other notables one might not think of as Grammy nominees, including Senator Bernie Sanders for his book, It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, and Michelle Obama for her opus, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times.

This year's Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4. It will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET.

