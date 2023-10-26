Michelle Williams' Justin Timberlake impression in Britney Spears' memoir leaves fans wanting more

Michelle Williams' narration of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, in the audiobook edition has left fans clamoring for more after hearing her impersonation of Justin Timberlake.

After the book's release on October 24, listeners swiftly commended the Oscar winner for her captivating performance, with a particular passage about and encounter Britney witnessed between Justin and Ginuwine going viral on social media.

In the snippet, Britney recounted her time in New York City with the 'NSYNC member when they encountered R&B artist.

“One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine, what’s up, my homie?'”

Williams' impersonation of Timberlake in this snippet circulated on social media, leaving fans eager to hear the rest of the memoir, with one person noting, "If someone can confirm that the rest of the book is this funny, please let me know, and I'll buy it ASAP."

