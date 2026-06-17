Mike Myers says there will be an 'Austin Powers 4'

Mike Myers attends the 2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles at Nya Studios on Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Groovy, baby!

Mike Myers says there will be a fourth film in the Austin Powers franchise.

The actor seemingly announced the news after he was asked if another film in the franchise was in the works during Trevor Noah's World Cup Watch Party on Tuesday. Noah posted a clip of the moment to his Instagram.

When Noah asked Myers if fans were ever going to see a fourth film, he simply answered, "Yes." There was no further elaboration from the actor.

"Wow, that was a quick yes," Noah said in response.

"Did Mike Myers just casually reveal Austin Powers 4?!" Noah captioned his post.

The first film in the Austin Powers franchise, International Man of Mystery, was released in 1997. It was followed by its sequel, The Spy Who Shagged Me, in 1999. The third movie, Goldmember, debuted to theaters in 2002.

This would make a potential fourth Austin Powers movie the first in over 20 years. Jay Roach directed all three of the previous films.

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