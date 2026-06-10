Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White take on Facebook in 'The Social Reckoning' trailer

France Haugen (Mikey Madison) and Jeff Horowitz (Jeremy Allen White) in Columbia Pictures' THE SOCIAL RECKONING. (© 2026 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Facebook is facing the music in the new trailer for The Social Reckoning.

The companion film to 2010's The Social Network will tell the true story of young Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, who enlists the help of Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White, to blow the whistle on Facebook's questionable practices.

Their work ultimately culminated in a 2021 exposé known as The Facebook Files, which exposed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook.

In the clip, we see the two going up against the social network giant, headed by Jeremy Strong’s Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’m a free speech absolutist and I’m not the one who’s lying,” Strong as Zuckerberg says as he’s accused of injecting a “fire hose of bad information” into society.

The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, who previously wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for The Social Network. It also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr.

The Social Reckoning hits theaters Oct. 9.

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